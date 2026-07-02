Police investigating death of two month old infant

Prince Albert police are investigating the death of a two-month-old infant who died in hospital on Monday, June 30.



The Prince Albert Police Service said officers were called to a residence in the 600 block of 19th Street West at around 11 a.m. on June 21 to assist Parkland Ambulance, who were attending to an unconscious two-month-old girl.



Police said paramedics performed life-saving efforts on the infant before transporting her to Victoria Hospital. She was later taken to Jim Pattison Children’s Hospital in Saskatoon in stable condition for further care, where she remained.

Police said the infant died in hospital on June 30.



The Prince Albert Police Service Major Crimes Unit and Forensic Identification Section are investigating, with assistance from the Saskatoon Police Service Forensic Identification Section and the Coroner’s Office.



An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday, July 2.



Police said further updates will be provided as the investigation progresses.