Police investigating after multiple injuries in stabbing incident

Prince Albert Police are investigating after a stabbing incident in Prince Albert on Thursday.

According to police on April 2 at 8:45 pm the Prince Albert Police Service responded to a residence in the 700 Block of 17th Street West for a report of a male who had been stabbed.

Police quickly attended the area and located a total of three people with serious injuries. The victims were taken to the Victoria Hospital by ambulance to be treated, and are currently in stable condition.

Police members will be in the area throughout the day on April 3.

There have been no arrests made at this time. The suspects and victims are believed to be known to each other, and this was not a random event.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact police at 306-953-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=248/.

According to police further updates will be provided as the investigation continues.