Police investigate weapons call on 11th Street East

Prince Albert police are investigating after a firearm was discharged at a residence and a vehicle on 11th Street East.



The Prince Albert Police Service said patrol officers were called to a residence in the 500 block of 11th Street East at around 6:50 a.m. on Thursday, June 25.



Police said officers learned a firearm had been discharged at a residence and a vehicle. After the firearm was discharged, a vehicle fled the area.



No injuries to police or the public were reported.



The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 306-953-4222. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.