Police continue to search for missing Prince Albert man

Investigators continue to work to locate Drew Ballantyne, who was initially reported missing to Prince Albert Police by family on July 1.

He was last seen in Prince Albert on June 28 at a residence in the 800 Block of 14th Street West.

Ballantyne is believed to have been in Saskatoon on June 30, and has connections to the Big River area as well.

He is described as being 5’11” tall and 210 pounds, with brown eyes and black shoulder-length hair that he wears in a ponytail or braid.

Ballantyne has distinctive tattoos on his body, neck and arms and was last seen wearing a black ball cap, black Adidas track suit with white stripes, Nike running shoes with red on top and a black Nike logo on the side. He frequently wears a heavy gold chain.

Police continue to investigate and are asking anyone with information about the whereabouts of Drew Ballantyne to call 306-953-4222 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.