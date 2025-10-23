Police continue investigation into Donaldson Street stabbing

The Prince Albert Police Service says an investigation remains ongoing following a stabbing incident that left two young men injured early Tuesday morning.



Police were called to a home on Donaldson Street around 5:47 a.m. on October 21, where they found a 20-year-old man and a 19-year-old man suffering from stab wounds.



Both victims were taken to Victoria Hospital by Parkland Ambulance. The 20-year-old sustained life-threatening injuries and remains in hospital recovering, while the 19-year-old suffered non-life-threatening injuries and has since been released.



Officers arrested three people from a residence on Donaldson Street for aggravated assault. However, police say those individuals have since been released without charges.



Members of the Major Crimes Unit and Forensic Identification Section executed a search warrant at the same residence Tuesday evening as part of the investigation.



Police continue to maintain a presence in the area and are asking the public to avoid Donaldson Street while the investigation remains active. Authorities say there is no current risk to public safety.



The Prince Albert Police Service Major Crimes Unit continues to investigate.