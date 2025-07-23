Police chief says 15 offenders resposible for over 800 incidents in Prince Albert

A small group of repeat offenders is placing an outsized burden on Prince Albert’s emergency services and testing the community’s patience, council heard on Monday.



Speaking during a discussion on public safety strategies, Police Chief Patrick Nogier said 15 individuals were responsible for more than 800 interactions with police, paramedics, and the fire department over the past year.



“It’s completely unacceptable,” Nogier said. “That’s 800 times front-line officers are taken away from other calls for service.”



He emphasized that the issue goes beyond policing alone. Without stronger partnerships and better support systems, he warned, the cycle of repeat offenses would continue draining resources.



Coun. Dawn Kilmer questioned what level of support the city actually needs to break that cycle.



“How many shelter or detox beds do we need in Prince Albert?” she asked. “Has the province made any commitment to provide that?”

Shantel Kalika, a downtown business owner, told council she’s seen a noticeable rise in public disorder. She described more frequent break-ins, people sleeping in storefronts, and growing frustration from customers.



“There’s been more break-ins. More people sleeping in doorways. Customers are uncomfortable,” Kalika said. “No one’s telling us what’s going on.”



She urged the city to communicate more clearly with the business community and to include them in future planning.



While the city grapples with these challenges, the Prince Albert Police Service says some progress is being made. According to a media release issued Tuesday, the city’s Crime Severity Index (CSI) dropped nearly 20 per cent in 2024 compared to the year prior, including declines in both violent and non-violent crime.



Police credited targeted enforcement, internal restructuring, and increased presence in key areas for the improvement. They also pointed to proactive policing, such as the removal of 130 illegal firearms and large quantities of illicit drugs, as part of broader crime reduction efforts.



“The reduction in Prince Albert’s Crime Severity Index is an encouraging development and a positive signal for our community,” said Nogier in the release. “We remain committed to evidence-based policing, ongoing community collaboration, and adapting our strategies to meet the evolving needs of public safety.”



Despite the positive trend, officials and community members agree that long-term solutions, including detox capacity, mental health supports, and transitional housing, remain essential to breaking the cycle of repeat incidents.