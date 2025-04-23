Police charge teenager accused of threatening multiple people with weapon

Prince Albert police have arrested a 17-year-old male accused of threatening multiple people with a weapon on April 17.

Officers were called to the 400 block of 20th Street East at around 8:50 p.m. following calls about a male with a baseball bat. They arrived to find a suspect matching the description given by callers.

Police say the suspect fled on foot and entered a residence before he was arrested without further incident. The suspect is alleged to have threatened multiple people before fleeing. No physical injuries were reported.

The 17-year-old has been charged with assault with a weapon.