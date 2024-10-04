Police charge suspect wanted in armed robbery case

Daily Herald

The Prince Albert Police Service (PAPS) has charged a suspect in connection with two separate armed robbery incidents that occurred on Sept. 28.

A robbery occurred at a business in the 400 block of 15th Street East at around 10:40 p.m. on Sept. 28, A lone male suspect, reportedly armed with a machete, entered the store and demanded money from the till.

The suspect fled with an undisclosed amount of currency.

In a separate incident on the same night, at around 11:37 p.m. on Sept. 28, police were dispatched to a business in the 200 block of 15th Street West in response to an attempted robbery.

Three suspects, two males and one female, allegedly entered the establishment armed with a machete and knives. A staff member sustained a minor injury during the incident. The suspects fled the scene before police arrived but investigations continued.

Through investigation, police identified and charged a suspect in connection with both robberies. Blake Hunt, 20, appeared in court on Sept. 30 charged with two counts of Robbery while armed with an offensive weapon, assault with a weapon, uttering threats, and failure to comply with a Release Order.

Police are still seeking two additional suspects in connection to the second incident. The male suspect is described as wearing dark clothes and a grey hat. The female suspect is described as wearing a black sleeveless crop top, light-coloured joggers, white Air Jordans, and a black jacket around her waist.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact police at 306-953-4222 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously online at https://www.p3tips.com/248.