Police charge man in series of arsons, investigation continues at 15th Street West 7-Eleven

A 50-year-old man is facing multiple charges following a string of arsons in Prince Albert on Thursday, including a fire at the 7-Eleven on 15th Street West that remains under investigation.

Police said the first call came in around 9:20 a.m. on Aug. 28 for a report of a vehicle set on fire at a business in the 1600 block of Second Avenue West.

At about 10:50 a.m., officers were called to the 200 block of 15th Street West for a report of a man who had lit something on fire inside the 7-Eleven. The Prince Albert Fire Department attended the scene and put out the flames. The store has since been boarded up.

When the Daily Herald visited the site later in the day, the store was boarded up with security posted outside. The Daily Herald contacted 7-Eleven’s store support office for comment, but no response was received by press time.

A third incident was reported around 11:30 a.m. at a business in the 2500 block of Second Avenue West, where police said a man attempted to start a fire before leaving. Staff inside extinguished the flames before officers arrived.

Investigators said the suspect descriptions from two of the incidents matched. Police arrested a man shortly after at a business in the 2900 block of Second Avenue West fire.A lighter was seized during a search.

The 50-year-old is charged with two counts of arson to property, break and enter, and arson disregard for life. Police say the investigation into the 15th Street West fire is still ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to contact them or Crime Stoppers.