Police charge 25-year-old woman with armed robbery

Daily Herald Staff

A 25-year-old woman has been arrested following a Prince Albert Police Service investigation into an armed robbery that occurred at a business on Sunday, Sept. 14.

The incident occurred at around 3:40 p.m. on the 2200 block of Sixth Avenue East. Officers were called to the scene following reports that a woman had threatened a man with a gun, stolen his vehicle, and fled the scene.

Police say the 30-year-old victim was not physically injured.

Investigators tracked the stolen vehicle to the 600 block of 17th Street West. They followed the vehicle from a distance before it stopped at the 2000 block of Second Avenue West, where the occupants fled.

Officer arrested a suspect shortly afterwards. A police K9 unit led police to a backpack containing a gun and ammunition. Investigators say the track ended at the location of the arrest.

The 25-year-old woman faces multiple charges, including armed robbery. Her first court appearance as scheduled for Monday, Sept. 15.