Police briefs: RCMP Historical Case Unit in Muskeg Lake to investigate 2019 murder

The Saskatchewan RCMP Historical Case Unit (HCU) will have an increased presence on Muskeg Lake Cree Nation as they conduct a search related to the 2019 murder of Joanne Wolfe-Lafond.

Wolfe-Lafond was found dead outside her home on Muskeg Lake on Jan. 13, 2019. Residents can expect to see an increased police presence “over the next couple of days,” the RCMP said in a press release.

HCU investigators expressed their appreciation to those who have already come forward with information.

“Significant advancements in these types of investigations would not be possible without the help of witnesses and community members coming forward,” Cpl. Tanya Gordon of the HCU said in a press release.

Wolfe-Lafond was 56-years-old when she was found unresponsive outside her home in the early afternoon on Jan. 13, 2019. Investigators deemed her death suspicious after an autopsy in Regina on Jan. 16, 2019.

Police searching for missing 13-year-old

The Prince Albert Police Service is asking for the public’s help in finding a 13-year-old girl with ties to the Montreal Lake area who is believed to be in Prince Albert.

Selena Ross

Selena Ross was last seen wearing a black hoodie in the 700 Block of 28th Street East. She is described as five feet all and around 99 pounds, with dark brown, shoulder-length hair, brown eyes, and a temporary tattoo of a flower on her face.

Anyone with information about her location is asked to call police at 306-953-4222.

Police investigating assault on 30-year-old man

Prince Albert police are investigating after a 30-year-old man was assaulted on Saturday, July 13.

Officers discovered the man after being called to a residence in the 1100 Block of Third Street East on a weapons complaint.

Parkland Ambulance transported the man to Victoria Hospital with life-threatening injuries. He was later transported to a Saskatoon hospital where he continues to recover.

Investigators have not made any arrests. The case is still under investigation.

RCMP continue to search for missing 28-year-old

The Maidstone RCMP continue to search for a 28-year-old man who has been missing since noon on April 10.

Serayne Kematch

Serayne Kematch was last seen walking north of a business in Alcurve in the RM of Britannia near the Hwy 3 and Hwy 17 intersection. He was last seen wearing black pants and two hoodies (a block hoodie with white ties worn underneath a darker grey hoodie with a white logo on the upper left chest). He may also have been wearing only one brown dress shoe.

“Serayne has now been missing for three months,” Maidstone RCMP Sgt. Jolyne Harrison said in a press release. “Over that time, we’ve searched for him on land, water, and by air, and followed up on every lead and tip received from the public. We will continue to search until he is found, and continue to encourage the public to report any information they may have on his whereabouts.

“Even if it seems insignificant, report it. It may be the lead we need to bring Serayne home to his family.”

Kematch is 5’9 and around 170 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He has a cross tattoo on his forearm.

Anyone who has seen him since April 10, or spoke to him in the days leading up to April 10, is asked to contact Maidstone RCMP at 310-RCMP, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

RCMP arrest 3 men, including 1 accused of tampering with court-ordered monitoring device

The Saskatchewan RCMP North Battleford Crime Reduction Team (CRT) has charged three men, including one accused of tampering with his court-ordered electronic monitoring device, after searching a residence on Thunderchild First Nation.

The CRT began searching for 29-year-old Donnie Okanee on July 9. Okanee was out on conditions while facing an aggravated assault charge, on July 9, according to an RCMP press release, and CRT had received a report accusing Okanee of tampering with his 24-hour monitoring device.

RCMP investigators traced Okanee to a residence on Thunderchild First Nation. On July 11, officers from the CRT and Turtleford RCMP detachment obtained a warrant and approached the residents.

Seven individuals were taken into custody with help from the Saskatchewan RCMP Critical Response Team, Police Dog Services, and Remotely Piloted Aircraft System. Four were released without charge.

Okanee now faces six new charges, including three counts of failing to comply with a release order and one count of resisting arrest.

Tariq Nicotine, 25, was also arrested on seven outstanding warrants. Logan Jimmy, 25, was arrested and charged with resisting arrest, failing to comply with a release order, and breaching a conditional sentence.

The three accused made their first court appearance on July 12.

North Battleford area man killed in single vehicle rollover

A 32-year-old man from the North Battleford area is dead following a single vehicle rollover on July 15.

The rollover occurred on Hwy 378, one kilometre east of the junction with Hwy 4. The man was declared dead at the scene. His family has been notified.

The man was one of two people travelling in the vehicle. The second was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Battlefords RCMP continue to investigate.

Onion Lake RCMP searching for missing 22-year-old

The Onion Lake RCMP are searching for a 22-year-old woman reported missing on July 14.

Shanayah Hill was last seen at a residence on Onion Lake Cree Nation at around 11 p.m. on July 13. She was reported missing at around 4 p.m. the next day.

RCMP officers have bene checking places Hill is known to visit. They are now asking the public to report any information about her location.

Hill is 5’3 and around 150 pounds with medium-length brownish-orange hair. She was last seen wearing a black hoodie with a logo on the front and jeans. She is known to travel to the Fishing Lake First Nation, Onion Lake, and Lloydminster areas.

Anyone who sees Hill is asked to call Onion Lake RCMP at 310-RCMP.

Manitoba woman killed in single vehicle rollover near Red Earth Cree Nation

A 21-year-old woman from Opaskwayak Cree Nation in Manitoba is dead following a single vehicle rollover on Hwy 55, roughly one kilometre east of the turnoff to Red Earth Cree Nation.

Emergency crews were called to the scene at around 9 a.m. on July 14. The woman was the sole occupant of the vehicle. Her family has been notified.

The Carrot River RCMP continue to investigate with assistance from a Saskatchewan RCMP collision reconstructionist and Nipawin RCMP.

Man injured in drive-by shooting in La Ronge

The La Ronge RCMP are investigating after a man was injured in a shooting at the Bedford Drive and Louis Road intersection.

Officers were called to the scene at around 12:50 a.m. on July 15. On arrival, they found an injured man who was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say someone fired a gun from a black or dark-coloured truck as they drove by the man. RCMP officers patrolled the community but were unable to find the vehicle.

The incident is still under investigation.

Police deploy energy weapon to detain armed suspect

Prince Albert police have charged a 35-year-old man with assaulting a police officer and carrying a weapon dangerous to the public after responding to a call in the early hours of Monday morning.

The Prince Albert Police Service described the incident in a press release as “a high-risk situation involving an armed individual” that presented “significant challenges for the responding officers.

The incident occurred on the 700 Block of 15th Avenue East at around 2 a.m. on July 15. Officers were called in following reports of a man wielding a large knife in public. Upon arrival, they discovered a lone man “exhibiting erratic behavior” and carrying a knife.

Officers attempted to resolve the situation through verbal de-escalation but were unsuccessful. Police said the suspect failed to comply with instructions and continued to brandish the knife.

Officers then deployed a Conducted Energy Weapon (CEW) and took the suspect into custody without any injuries. The suspect appeared in Prince Albert Provincial Court on July 16.

Police arrest 34-year-old man accused of assault and robbery

Prince Albert police have arrested a 34-year-old man accused of assaulting and robbing a victim near the 13th Street and First Avenue West intersection.

Officers were called to the scene at around 8:55 a.m. on Monday, July 15 following reports of an assault in progress. They arrived to find a victim who had been assaulted and robbed of his personal property.

Parkland Ambulance transported the victim to Victoria Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers located and arrested a suspect at around 9 a.m. in the unit block of River Street West. He faces aggravated assault, robbery, and breach of probation charges. His first court appearance was on Tuesday.