Police asking residents for surveillance footage in aggravated assault investigation

The Prince Albert Police Service has asked residents in the 500 block of 12th Street East to check their security cameras following an assault in the area on Wednesday.

Officers were called to a business on the 1300 block of Sixth Avenue East at around 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday following reports of an injured person. They arrived to find a woman suffering from serious injuries.

Although she was found on Sixth Avenue East, investigators believe the assault took place on the 500 block of 12th Street East, and have asked residents to check their security cameras for footage.

Investigators have not made any arrests, but believe the suspect and victim knew each other.

Anyone with video surveillance that may be relevant to the investigation is asked to call police at 306-953-4222, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.