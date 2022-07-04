Police ask public for help identifying three individuals suspected of robbing Wakaw pharmacy

RCMP are requesting the public’s assistance in locating three suspects wanted for robbing a Wakaw pharmacy with bear spray.

At 2:30 p.m. on July 2, officers from the Wakaw RCMP Detachment were called to a robbery in progress at a pharmacy on the 100 block of 1st Street.

After arriving on the scene, police confirmed no one was injured and quickly notified neighbouring RCMP Detachments and police services to be on the lookout for the suspect vehicle.

Investigators have determined two male suspects entered the pharmacy and threatened employees with bear spray. The two men left with an undisclosed amount of prescription medication and got into an early 2000’s, white Cadillac CTS, driven by a female, and left Wakaw heading northbound on First Avenue.

The two suspects are described as black, adult males, tall with thin builds. Witnesses reported they spoke with accents. Both men were wearing masks at the time of the robbery.

The driver of the suspect vehicle is described as an Indigenous female with a heavy build, who waited in the vehicle while the robbery occurred.

Anyone who lives in the area, lives or works in the 100 block area of 1st Street is asked to check any photos, video or security camera footage of the area during the time frame of the incident and to contact the Wakaw RCMP at 306-233-5810.

Information can also be reported anonymously to Crime Stoppers.

“Wakaw is in lake country and in the summer our community is bustling with visitors. July 2 was no exception,” said Cst. Brendin Feere with the Wakaw RCMP. “We are asking anyone who was on 1st Street around the time of the robbery to check their phones to see if they took any photos or video between 2:00 and 3:00 p.m. Even something as simple as a selfie may contain information investigators can use.”