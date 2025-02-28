Police arrest two suspects following investigation into hit-and-run

Two teenagers have been arrested following an investigation into a hit-and-run that occurred on the 500 block of 10th Street East.

The incident began at around 6:22 a.m. on Friday afternoon officers were called to a residence in the 1000 block of First Avenue West following reports of a break-and-enter. According to police, the complainant’s vehicle was stolen from the residence and involved in a hit and run collision with a parked vehicle in the 500 block of 10th Street East. There were no injuries from the collision.

Patrol officers later found the vehicle on the 800 block of River Street West where they arrested two suspects, a 14-year-old girl and a 16-year-old male boy. The investigation is ongoing.