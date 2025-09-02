Police arrest two after string of armed robberies

Prince Albert police have arrested a man and a woman after a series of violent incidents involving firearms late Friday night and early Saturday morning

The first call came in just after 10:20 p.m. on Aug.29, when officers responded to the 600 block of 17th Street West. Two people sitting in a vehicle in a driveway were approached by masked suspects armed with a shotgun. One of the victims was assaulted before the suspects stole a dark blue 2016 Chevrolet Cruze and fled.

Around midnight, officers were called to the 1000 block of 14th Street West for a report of shots fired. Police say a man in a passing vehicle was struck by gunfire from the suspects. He was taken to the hospital in Prince Albert before being transferred to Saskatoon with serious injuries.

Minutes later, another call came from Jack Matheson Crescent. A dark Chevrolet Cruze pulled up beside a parked vehicle, and masked suspects armed with a shotgun tried to confront the driver. When the victim attempted to escape, the suspects fired, disabling the vehicle. They were unable to steal it and left the scene in the Cruze.

At 1:412 a.m., police were dispatched to the unit block of River Street East after two more victims reported being confronted while sitting in a Ford Escape. Shots were fired as the victims ran. The suspects drove away in both the Escape and the Cruze.

Investigators later tracked the stolen vehicles to the 20th Avenue West area. Officers from PAPS Patrol, the RCMP, and a Ministry of Corrections, Policing and Public Safety canine unit moved in. Police recovered three firearms and arrested a 27-year-old woman and a 28-year-old man.

Both suspects made their first court appearance on Sept. 2 and face multiple firearm charges.

The investigation is continuing with assistance from the Proactive Policing Unit. Police are asking anyone with information to call 306-953-4222 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 or online at https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=248/.