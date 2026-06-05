Police arrest man facing ‘manslaughter with a firearm’ in Montreal Lake homicide case

The man facing Manslaughter with a Firearm charges in connection with the homicide of 24-year-old Steven Beatty on Montreal Lake Cree Nation has been arrested in Prince Albert.

Members of the Saskatchewan RCMP’s Prince Albert Warrant Enforcement and Suppression Team, Prince Albert Crime Reduction Team, and the Prince Albert Police Service arrested Trent Thomas John Bird, 19, on Wednesday. Bird made his first court appearance on Thursday.

Beatty was found injured in a residence on Montreal Lake Cree Nation in the early morning hours of June 1. RCMP officers were called to the scene at around 1:10 a.m. and found Beatty when they arrived. They attempted first aid, but EMS declared him dead at the scene.

The RCMP charged Bird with Manslaughter with a Firearm on June 2 and issued a warrant for his arrest.