Police arrest man accused of pointing firearm at victim

Prince Albert police have charged a 41-year-old man after responding to a weapons call the morning of April 17.

Officers were called to the area around Ninth Avenue and 15th Street West at around 10:50 a.m. following reports that a man had pointed a firearm at a woman. They arrived to find a man matching the description of the suspect. He was arrested without further incident.

After the arrest, officer found the man in possession of an imitation firearm. When he arrived in police cells, officers also found the man in possession of methamphetamine.

Police continue to search for the female victim but have not been able to find her.

The 41-year-old is charged with possession of methamphetamine and failure to comply with an undertaking.