Police arrest man accused of confronting off-duty officer while armed with a knife

Prince Albert police have made one arrest after an off-duty officer was confronted by a man with a knife outside a local business.

The incident occurred early Tuesday evening on the 500 block of 22nd Street East. Police were called to the scene at roughly 5:30 p.m. following reports of a man attempting to break into a nearby residence. While on route to the call, officers were told that a man matching the suspect’s description was reportedly threatening an off-duty officer outside a nearby business.

The off-duty officer was not injured, and was able to pull another man and a young child inside the business and block the door before the suspect fled. Officers located the suspect in the 500 block of 20th Street East following a short foot pursuit.

Wallace Hunt, 29, of Little Red River First Nation faces multiple charges in connection with the incident, including possession of a dangerous weapon and assaulting a peace officer. None of the charges have been proven. Hunt appeared in provincial court Wednesday morning.