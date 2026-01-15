Police arrest La Ronge man on Saskatchewan RCMP’s Top 10 Wanted Persons list

The La Ronge RCMP have arrested a 35-year-old La Ronge man who was on the Saskatchewan RCMP’s Top 10 Wanted Persons list.

Cory Halkett faces 16 charges, including robbery and kidnapping with a firearm. The most recent charges stem from an assault investigation in Sucker River.

The RCMP say the assault occurred on Jan. 6, but was not reported to police until the next day. Instigators say two adults where in a residence when they were forced into a vehicle by an armed suspect who threatened and assaulted them.

The victims escaped and did not report physical injuries to police. The RCMP say they will not provide additional details about the victims to be mindful of their privacy and well-being.

The RCMP arrested Halkett later that day. He is scheduled to appear in La Ronge Provincial Court on Jan. 15.