Police arrest inmate who escaped while performing community service north of Blaine Lake

The inmate who disappeared while performing community service in a regional park north of Blaine Lake has been arrested.

Garret Gardiner, 33, was working the Martin’s Lake Regional Park area, which is roughly 29 kms north of Blaine Lake, when he fled on foot into the bush, according to the RCMP. Gardiner was an inmate at the Saskatoon Provincial Correctional Centre at the time.

Gardiner fled at around 12:15 p.m. on Wednesday, May 21, the RCMP reported. He was arrested in Saskatoon on Monday, July 28, and made his first court appearance in Saskatoon later that day.