Police arrest 34-year old on Canadian Northern Railway Bridge after foot pursuit

Arjun Pillai



Daily Herald

A 34-year-old man was arrested Tuesday evening after police, firefighters, and paramedics responded to a call about a male lying on the Canadian Northern Railway Bridge in Prince Albert.

Police were called around 6 p.m. to the train bridge on the 200 block of River Street West. When officers arrived, they found the man on the bridge and quickly closed the area. Assistance was requested from Parkland Ambulance and the Prince Albert Fire Department to help with the rescue.

As emergency crews attempted to reach him, the man got up and began to flee on foot. After a short foot pursuit, police arrested him without further incident.

The man was issued tickets for being intoxicated and having open alcohol in public. He has also been charged with mischief. No injuries were reported.

Authorities said the coordinated response was necessary to protect the individual’s safety and that of the public.