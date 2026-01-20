Police arrest 19-year-old accused of using bear spray in Prince Albert shopping centre

Daily Herald Staff

Prince Albert police have arrested and charged a 19-year-old man following an investigation into a bear spray incident at Gateway Mall on Sunday.

Officers were dispatched to the scene at around 2:20 p.m. following reports of a man with an outstanding warrant. The officers located the man, who began to flee on foot. At the time, officers received another call accusing the man of discharging bear spray inside the shopping centre.

As the incident continued, members of the Saskatchewan RCMP were on scene assisting and located the suspect in the 100 block of 13th Street East. The RCMP officers successfully deployed a Conducted Energy Weapon (CEW) and the man was arrested without further incident. Parkland Ambulance attended and assessed the man; however, no further medical attention was required.

Police have now charged a 19-year-old man with assault with a weapon. He made his first court appearance on Monday.