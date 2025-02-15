Point in Time Count shows double the number of homeless residents compared to 2022

The number of homeless residents living in Prince Albert has doubled since 2022, according to the latest Point in Time (PiT) Count numbers released by the City of Prince Albert and River Bank Development Corp.

Volunteers and participating agencies counted 230 individuals who were homeless in Prince Albert, 106 of which were unsheltered, meaning they were not couch-surfing, using a shelter, or in a transitional centre. In 2022, the PiT count recorded 120 individuals without homes, 57 of which were unsheltered.

River Bank Development was the coordinator for Prince Alberts PiT count. Reaching Home Project Officer Diana Rodas said they new the number of homeless residents was on the rise, but the final totals were still a “jarring” number.

“People were willing to do the interviews. People were responsive and willing to collaborate with us. I think these numbers show that there is definitely an increase in homelessness in Prince Albert. You can see that around Canada as well, but it’s doubled here, and that’s telling us that we need more housing support,” she said.

Volunteers and participating agencies conducted the count on Oct. 23, 2024. The count provides a snapshot of homelessness in the community. Rodas said it provides valuable information to organizations like River Bank, but doesn’t necessarily capture the true number of homeless residents.

“Our data is voluntary,” she said. “It’s participatory, so what we capture could just be a small tidbit of the real picture.”

In a press release, the City of Prince Albert said volunteers followed strict safety guidelines throughout the process, and Bylaw and community outreach teams assisted in the count. Still, the process proved challenging since a large encampment dismantled earlier in October may have contributed to under-reporting.

The City said increased volunteer participation, enhanced sector involvement, and seasonal factors may have contributed to a higher count, but likely weren’t enough by themselves to account for the “significant rise” compared to 2022.

Despite the challenges, Community Safety and Well-Being Manager Anna Dinsdale said the data provided an important snapshot for the City.

“The Point-in-Time Count data helps us understand the growing need for services and supports in our community. While this count provides a snapshot, we know that homelessness is a complex issue requiring strong partnerships and innovative responses. Prince Albert’s community partners have been working hard to increase knowledge of and responses to homelessness, and this data underscores the urgency of that work,” she said in a press release.

Rodas said a further breakdown of the PiT data will be available on March 14 when they host a community meeting. Rodas encouraged interested parties to contact her at River Bank to register.

@kerr_jas • jason.kerr@paherald.sk.ca