Poilievre vows to repeal environmental assessment law to fast-track resource projects

Abdul Matin Sarfraz

Local Journalism Initiative

Canada’s National Observer

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre has vowed to repeal a key Liberal environmental law if his party wins the next federal election to streamline approval of major projects, such as pipelines, mines, and LNG plants. Undoing Bill C-69 is a central plank in his plan to strengthen Canada’s oil and gas sector and reduce reliance on the United States.

At a press conference in Toronto on Friday, Poilievre criticized the current regulatory framework, claiming it has stifled investment, hindered economic growth, and left Canada in a “weak” position in the face of U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariffs. “We will unleash the production of our resources for our own benefit,” Poilievre said.

Poilievre criticized the Liberal government for failing to take action in the 100 days since Trump first threatened tariffs, and accused the government of doing nothing to make Canada more self-reliant. “We still have the anti-pipeline law, Bill C-69, in place,” Poilievre said.

He also promised to cut taxes on income, investment, energy, homebuilding and manufacturing, while eliminating interprovincial trade barriers to boost domestic production.

Aly Hyder Ali, oil and gas program manager at Environmental Defence, says the Impact Assessment Act (which was brought in through Bill C-69 in 2019) is one of Canada’s most essential environmental laws. It ensures thorough project evaluations before major infrastructure, like pipelines, LNG projects and mines, move forward. Repealing the act would gut federal oversight, allowing fossil fuel companies to push projects through without proper scrutiny, he warns.

“Of course, oil and gas companies would rather see their projects get rubber-stamped, than have them be properly passed,” Ali said. “It is an extremely short-sighted move that prioritizes the profits of wealthy fossil fuel and resource extraction corporations over Canada’s economic and environmental stability.”

Ali emphasizes that climate change — not environmental regulations — is the real threat to investment and economic growth in Canada. He points out that increasingly extreme weather events have cost the country billions, driving up prices for essentials like groceries, healthcare, and home insurance. Fast-tracking fossil fuel projects, he argues, ignores their long-term environmental and economic risks.

With wildfires, droughts and rising living costs already burdening Canadians, Ali argues that elected officials should be holding oil and gas companies accountable and supporting Canadians rather than weakening climate policies.

The federal impact assessment law has already been weakened in cases where developments fall under provincial jurisdiction.

Last October, a ruling by the Supreme Court of Canada found that Ottawa’s Impact Assessment Act, is largely unconstitutional because it overstepped into areas of provincial responsibility. The law permits federal regulators to assess the potential environmental and social impacts of resource and infrastructure projects.

The Supreme Court’s ruling doesn’t overturn the law or eliminate federal oversight of environmental assessments. However, it signalled the need for the federal government to refine the act to avoid overstepping provincial jurisdiction.

Following the Supreme Court decision, a number of impact assessments were cancelled, including an assessment of an Alberta coal mine development and Ontario’s Highway 413.

Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault acknowledged in 2023 that the law may require adjustments following the Supreme Court’s ruling but said these changes are unlikely to significantly affect the overall assessment process.

Poilievre framed his plan as part of a broader strategy to regain economic sovereignty, arguing that Canada cannot afford to be at the mercy of the U.S., which is threatening to impose 25 per cent tariffs on all Canadian exports.