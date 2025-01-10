Podcaster delves into Sask’s UFO history

Shaynee Modien

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

The Shaunavon Standard

A recent discovery by a podcaster has shed new light on UFO sightings in southwest Saskatchewan.

Michael Ryan, host of the popular podcast “UFO Talker” based in Trenton, Ontario, has been researching UFOs for over 40 years and has written several publications on the subject.

Along with his commentator Christine Scott from Regina, they produce a weekly show that averages 95,000 downloads per year and is listened to in 25 countries around the world.

While researching for their program, Michael stumbled upon declassified documents from the national archives of the RCMP, which included reports of UFO sightings from the 1960s and 70s.

Among these reports, five sightings in southwest Saskatchewan caught his attention, all of which were reported in 1967. Confirmation of these sightings was found in archives of the Leader Post and Shaunavon Standard from that era.

One particularly intriguing report came from a school bus driver and passengers who witnessed a bright light while driving near Shaunavon for School Unit #7. The UFO hovered over the school bus for several minutes terrifying the students on the bus.

This incident, along with others from the same year, included reports from a clergyman, a doctor, Lloyd Studer and his wife, and, a woman named Evelyn Brown, who claimed to have taken a photograph of a silver object.

Micheal is particularly interested in hearing from the students who may have been on that local school bus half a century ago, as they would now be of retirement age.

Having had a similar experience himself as an eight-year-old in the United States, he understands the impact it can have on one’s life.

Michael believes that it’s highly unlikely that these reports were faked, and he’s hoping that with the passage of time, people who were once too embarrassed to speak publicly about their own UFO sightings will come forward.

He encourages anyone with information to reach out to him via email at ufotalker@bell.net.