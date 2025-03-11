Playoff picture becoming clear in SJHL entering last week of regular season

The SJHL season wraps up this week and the Melfort Mustangs have locked in the top seed for the playoffs.

The La Ronge Ice Wolves are three points back of the last playoff spot with 49 points entering the last week of the season, five points behind the Kindersley Klippers for the last playoff spot and the Nipawin Hawks did not advance to the post season for the second consecutive year.

The Flin Flon Bombers also officially clinched second place in the league last week

As of March 10 the Mustangs are first in the SJHL and Sherwood with a record of 44-7-0-2 with 90 points, 12 points ahead of the Bombers, the Ice Wolves are third in the division with a record of 22-26-3-2 with 49 points and the Hawks are in fourth place with a record of 16-32-3-3 with 26 points.

Melfort wrapped up their week with a 5-3 win over the Ice Wolves on Sunday, March 9 in Melfort.

La Ronge led 1-0 after the first period and the game was tied 2-2 after the second period.

Nicholas Andrusiak, Asgton Hutchinson, Danton Cox, Zayden Sadlemyer and Reilley Kotai scored for the Mustangs.

Ryder Dembo, Jacob Cossette and Tyson Matthews responded for the Ice Wolves.

Kristian Coombs made 14 saves for the Mustangs; Graham Brown made 40 saves for the Ice Wolves.

The Mustangs overcame a 2-1 deficit to defeat the rival Hawks 5-2 on Friday, March 7 in Melfort.

The Hawks led 1-0 after the first period and 2-1 after the second period.

Kotai added a pair of third period goals for the Mustangs; Cox, Bryson Aikens and Zach Turner had the other Melfort goals.

Mason Karokchuk had a pair of goals for the Hawks.

Madden Mulawka made 14 saves for Melfort; Nik Trakakis made 38 saves for the Hawks.

Melfort opened their week with a 4-1 win over the Yorkton Terriers in Melfort on Wednesday, March 5.

The Terriers led 1-0 after the first period and the game was tied 1-1 after the second period.

Kotai had a pair of goals for the Mustangs with Ashton Paul and Ty Thornton adding the other Melfort goals.

David Coyle scored the lone goal for the Terriers.

Coombs made 20 saves for Melfort; Callum Creig made 30 saves for Terriers.

The Ice Wolves were in Melfort to play the Mustangs on Wednesday, March 12, results were not available.

The Hawks opened their week with a 4-3 win over the Melville Millionaires in Melville to snap the Millionaires 11 game winning streak on Tuesday, March 4.

The game was scoreless after the first period and Hawks led 3-1 after the second period.

Jack Schierau had a pair of goals for the Hawks, Eric Hoiness and Jack Janzen added the other Nipawin goals.

Gage Roberts made 31 saves for Nipawin; Nick Genette made 21 saves for Melville.

The Bombers were in Nipawin to play the Hawks on Tuesday, March 11, results were not available.

The Hawks close their season with a home-and-home against the Humboldt Broncos. The teams meet in Nipawin on Friday, March 14 and in Humboldt on Saturday, March 15.

The Ice Wolves close out their season against the Bombers in a home-and-home. The teams meet in La Ronge on Friday, March 14 and in Flin Flon on Saturday, March 15.

The Mustangs close out their season as the final opponent of the Notre Dame Hounds, who are scheduled to move to Warman next season. The teams meet in Melfort on Friday, March 14 and in Wilcox on Sunday, March 16.