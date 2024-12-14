‘Play if Forward’ Campaign officially underway

Emokhare Paul Anthony

The City of Prince Albert officially kicked off a new fundraising campaign for the Lake Country Co-op Leisure Centre.

Prince Albert Mayor Bill Powalinsky announced the launch of the Play It Forward Campaign on Friday. The new leisure centre is scheduled to open in Spring 2025.

“This isn’t just a building, it’s a legacy,” Powalinsky said in a press release. “The Lake Country Co-op Leisure Centre will unite and inspire us, creating a space where future generations can thrive.”

Powalinksy said the facility would be a cornerstone of recreation for Prince Albert and the region it serves. He said donating would allow residents to “leave a legacy” with the community.

“Each dollar raised represents more than money. It represents a commitment to the future of Prince Albert and the region we serve,” Powalinksy said during the launch.

“Today I invite everyone in Prince Albert to donate. Every contribution matters.”

Chief Executive Officer Tim Keller of Lake Country Co-op speaks during the announcement of the Play it Forward: Connecting Communities Campaign at the Lake Country Co-op Leisure Centre on Friday morning.



The Play It Forward Campaign has set a fundraising goal of $20 million and is already halfway there thanks to a $10 million donation from Lake Country Co-op.

“Lake Country Co-op is honoured to play a leading role in this initiative,” Lake Country Co-op CEO Tim Keller said in a press release. “We’re inviting businesses and individuals alike to join us in building a space that belongs to all of us by donating.”

The Lake Country Co-op Leisure Centre will be a home for all types of play—from cheering on competitive hockey games to splashing in the wave pool to competing in the lane pool.

“This project is a true testament to the power of collaboration,” Volunteer Campaign Planning Committee rep Ralph Boychuk added. “From city leaders, local businesses and community members to generous donors like Lake Country Co-op, everyone should be proud of the part they have played in shaping what this facility will become.”

Powalinsky said there have been some challenges during the process, but he’s confident the project will come in on budget.

“Spring of 2025 is the target (for opening),” Powalinsky said in an interview afterwards. “We’re looking (at the) end of March or early April. Of course, everybody knows that

during COVID there was a spike in building costs that really forced the City to reevaluate the financial position. They’ve put extra money into the project, watched it very, very carefully, and with the revised estimates and construction costs, it will be projected where we’re right on the money.”

–with files from Michael Oleksyn/Daily Herald