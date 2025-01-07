‘Plates of Hope’ fundraiser using art to help Salvation Army food program

A group of artists and a local caterer are coming together to help those facing food insecurity in Prince Albert through a new fundraiser.

Plates of Hope is scheduled for Jan. 17 at Plaza 88. The event will feature the work of local photographer Shannon Parenteau who captured portraits of about 50 individuals who use the bagged lunch program provided by the Prince Albert Salvation Army six days a week.

The event came together as an idea after her exbibit last year called ‘United’. That event was catered by Randy Whitter. When Parenteau was paying her bill, Whitter gave her the idea to start fundraising for the Salvation Army food program.

“(He said,) ‘there is an amazing program in Prince Albert here that needs a little bit of help. A very needed program for people facing food insecurity,” Parenteau said. “He was like ‘I just feel like you’re the girl for the job.’ I said, ‘say no more. I have an idea’ and that’s kind of where this blossomed.

“The difference from my last one is this is really geared towards being a fundraiser and I’m just lucky enough that I get to use my art to help with fundraising.”

Major Ed Dean of the Salvation Army Prince Albert said that they were grateful to be chosen for such an event. Over the past month, he said, the initiative has been gaining momentum.

“We are honoured that they would consider putting on a fundraiser of this magnitude for us,” Dean said. “In our two plus years in this community, this is the largest fundraising endeavor that we have done. The nice thing about it is it’s not us coming up with this idea. It is the community that said ‘You know what? Let’s do something,’ and that’s been the model since we have been here. Let’s do something for the people, and I think we have seen some great success in that.”

Shannon Parenteau/Submitted A sample of the work for the ‘Plates of Hope’ fundraiser by Shannon Parenteau, the event is on Jan. 17 at Plaza 88.

Dean said he’s confident the fundraiser will be a great success because so many people are working together to make sure it happens.

“This is spread out pretty far across our city to include, many different people from many different groups,” he said.

Parenteau said she has always wanted to do what she calls “Street Photography.” The practice involves taking pictures of individuals who she otherwise wouldn’t have the opportunity to meet.

She said that she asked permission of people who use the program if they could use their images to create an exhibit and raise money to support the Salvation Army.

“(It’s) just really unscripted,” Parenteau said. “I’ve been visiting the food program for the last year now. a couple times a week.

“My hope is that (attendees) would see people who face food insecurity. It isn’t always what you picture in your head. It is the young, the elderly, the unhoused, teenagers who go to school but groceries are very expensive and a lot of people after bills are paid or this and that they can’t afford to eat, so I wanted to focus on photographing people who use this program to show how much it’s needed by like a wide variety of people in our community.”

The goal is to raise money for new equipment and renovations for the kitchen on Central Avenue, along with more funding for the program that is primarily run through donations through the Salvation Army Christmas Kettle Campaign and grants.

Parenteau will display about 50 photos of people who use the program.

“‘I have created some really beautiful photos with them, and I plan to have an exhibit at Plaza 88 so people can walk around, (and) view the images,” she said.

Randy Whitter of My Place Catering will provide appetizers during the evening. Keifer and Amanda Paul will provide live music.

“Any money that we make that night will go directly to this program for upgrades in the program,” Pareanteau said. “Hopefully (it will) create a formal dining room for these individuals to sit and eat a plated meal rather than a bagged lunch. That is the 100 per cent goal.”

Guests will have the opportunity to contribute by participating in live and silent auctions while enjoying Parenteau’s exhibit.

Parenteau also partnered with Carlton Comprehensive High School student Neviah Johnson, who created a video consisting of Parenteau’s images, interviews with some of the individuals who were photographed, and other short video clips.

Parenteau said video editing is not part of her skillset so she recorded the video footage and passed it on to Johnson.

“I gave all my footage to her and she created this beautiful video that’s going to be showing that night just so people have more of an idea of what goes on at the program and how much it’s needed,” she explained. “(It’s) just to kind of open people’s eyes to how big of an issue it is, like food insecurity in general.”

Plates of Hope is on Jan. 17 at Plaza 88 and begins at 6:30 p.m. Parenteau described it as a “walk around cocktail event” that is not super formal.

Dean said they hope to display the photographs in their Central Avenue building after the event.

“If that can happen successfully it’s a reminder that you are somebody you’re important,” Dean said. “That’s, I think, is the biggest message that from all of us. These are people. These are our neighbors.”

He said the most important part of the program is restoring dignity to people.

“That’s exactly what this is about, giving the dignity to say, ‘you know what? I’m coming in for a meal, (and) it’s okay for me to be here. I’m going to eat off a plate just like I would if I had a home or if I had food in my home.”

Both Dean and Parenteau encourage everyone to come out and support Plates of Hope.

“If you haven’t gotten your tickets yet now is the time to get them because we don’t want to see you disappointed that you weren’t able to get a ticket,” Dean said,

“Tickets are available on eventbrite.ca and they just need to search Plates of Hope,” Parenteau added. “There are a few tickets left. It’s just going to be a very moving night. I think it will be a big eye opener. I think it will be a really good chance for the community to connect and there will be a lot of great photos.”

Tickets can be purchased online and every ticket sold up to $25,000 will be matched by the Malcolm Jenkins Family Foundation.

