Plants for the shady garden

Bernadette Vangool

Even if you are living in the open prairie, your yard is sure to have some shady areas – perhaps in the shadow of a fence, or a building, or under the canopy of a tree. In the city, even the new lots tend to be surrounded by tall privacy fences which should provide you with an area of shade. In older residential areas, many gardens are predominantly shady. These areas are ideal in which to experiment with plants that provide year long interest because of their distinct foliage. There are many plants to choose from – no need to keep to the old standby of ferns and Hosta.

One shade lover, that is also very majestic,is Astilbe chinensis ‘Mighty Chocolate Cherry’. Astilbe chinensis or the Chinese astilbe is native to eastern China, Japanese archipelago, and Korea. There it is found in mountain ravines, along shaded streams and in damp forests. The ‘mighty series’ were developed and selected for their robust stems and tall stature. ‘Mighty Chocolate Cherry’ is the darkest red of all these astilbe, with the plume of red flowers borne on dark red, sturdy stems well above the foliage. The dark green, fern-like foliage with red overtones provides interest when the plant is not in bloom and the flower stalks provide interest in the winter landscape. In ideal growing conditions this cultivar will reach a height of 120cm. It is great for the back of the border, or as an accent plant within the border. Astilbe blooms in mid to late summer, when other flowers are starting to wane. It can be used as a cut-flower and will also do well in dried flower arrangements.

Plant these beauties in organic, rich, evenly moist soil. It is recommended to mulch around the plant to slow evaporation. It does not like to dry out. Keep an eye on astilbes during their first season to learn its water requirements. Overwatering will result in the yellowing of the leaves, and can lead to stem and root rot. If underwatered, the plant will wilt, leaves will have crisp edges and growth will be stunted. Astilbe are best divided every 4 to 5 years to ensure vigorous blooms.

Photos Courtesy Vanstone Nurseries

Alexander’s Great – Siberian bugloss ‘Alexander’s Great’.

An excellent companion plant for astilbe is Brunnera macrophylla, ‘Alexander’s Great’ Siberian bugloss because of its contrasting silver foliage. Siberian bugloss is grown mostly for its distinctive, heart-shaped leaves which are silver with green veining. It has sky blue flowers in spring, reminiscent of forget-me-nots. Astilbes like consistent moisture, so be sure to water it through dry spells. ‘Alexander’s Great’ is supposed to be more robust and vigorous than ‘Jack Frost’ its predecessor. Brunnera is named after the Swiss botanist Samuel Brunner (1790-1844). ‘Alexander’s Great’ is a seedling discovered in the garden of Alexander Zukeivich of Belarus. It was introduced by Terra Nova of Oregon in 2013. A mature clump is usually 30cm tall and 60cm wide. Divide it every 3 to 4 years in early spring to renew the plant and prevent overcrowding.

Another plant with similar needs, but which may enjoy more of a dappled shade location is Polemonium pulcherrimum ‘Golden Feathers’, Jacob’s ladder. Polemonium pulcherrimum is native in moist shady pockets of rocky slopes from Arkansas to the Pacific Coast. ‘Golden Feathers’ was introduced in 2023 by Darwin Perennials.

‘Goldern Feathers’ is listed on some sites as Zone 5-9, but some of our Saskatchewan Perennial Society members have had it for four years in their gardens. ‘Golden Feathers’ is a great accent plant for your rock garden, with its medium green leaves with gold yellow edging. It does require shade during the hottest part of the day. This cultivar will grow to a height of 15 to 20cm with a spread of 30-36cm. It may be a shorter lived perennial, but it will self seed if conditions are favourable.

These shade lovers will be available for sale at The Perennial Plant Society’s upcoming Spring Plant Exchange On May 26th.

This column is provided courtesy of the Saskatchewan Perennial Society. Check our website (www.saskperennial.ca) or Facebook page (www.facebook.com/saskperennial) for a list of upcoming gardening events.