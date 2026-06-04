Planting a dream: Community meeting aims to bring Farm in the Dell to Yorkton

Andrea Moss

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

SaskToday.ca

YORKTON — A public information session will be held June 16 to explore bringing Farm in the Dell, a unique agricultural initiative for adults with developmental disabilities, to the Yorkton community. Yorkton MLA David Chan will be among those in attendance to learn more about the initiative and show support.

The meeting will run from 6:30 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. at St. Andrew’s United Church, located at 29 Smith St. E. Local organizers are calling on community members, families and stakeholders to attend. In addition to seeking community feedback, the organization is actively looking for volunteers to assist with upcoming fundraising efforts.

The concept originates from a vision shared by parents and co-founders Lowell and Susan Bartels, who established the very first Farm in the Dell in Helena, Mont., during the 1980s. They dreamed of creating a place where individuals with developmental disabilities could truly thrive.

To bring this vision to Saskatchewan, a dedicated board of directors first formed in June 2008. The province’s flagship location officially opened its doors near Aberdeen in 2010. Operating as a registered charity and non-profit organization, its core mission is to enrich the emotional, physical and spiritual lives of its participants through a mix of housing, employment, recreation and community integration.

Local advocacy groups point out a critical shortage of specialized facilities within the province. While existing services provide great care, they are currently operating at maximum capacity.

Because agriculture is deeply woven into the identity of Saskatchewan, a farm setting is a natural fit. Animals offer vital companionship and therapeutic benefits, while farming activities allow participants to see the direct, rewarding results of their hard work. Furthermore, the program creates meaningful jobs during both the construction and daily operational phases. It offers a vital alternative for individuals from rural backgrounds who wish to maintain a traditional farming lifestyle rather than moving to an urban centre.

“We provide rural agricultural opportunities and experiences for individuals with intellectual disabilities,” said Lynette Zacharias, executive director of Farm in the Dell. “They all are adults, so 18 and up.”

The Saskatchewan program operates with funding support from the Ministry of Social Services through the Community Living Service Delivery (CLSD) division.

The initiative combines housing, employment and skill-building activities tailored to the needs of its participants.

“Individuals live and work on the farm,” Zacharias explained. “We also have people who might be in town, and then they come for the day program also and to work on the farm.”

Daily operations on the farm are diverse and designed to be therapeutic. According to Zacharias, the current operation includes animal care, with participants caring for a barn full of small animals that serves as a major source of animal therapy. The farm also runs an active woodworking program to build hands-on skills. A dedicated greenhouse allows participants to grow flowers, which are then sold directly to the local community.

Organizers such as Darcy Spilchen emphasize that launching a new location requires strong local backing. The prospect of opening a location in the Yorkton area represents the realization of a dream shared by many local families, and public input is vital.

Residents who want to share ideas, offer feedback or sign up as fundraising volunteers are strongly encouraged to attend the June 16 session. Those looking for more information can contact Darcy Spilchen at dspilchenimpact@gmail.com.