Plans set for Prince Albert Catholic School Division opening week

The 2025-26 school year has just finished, but planning for the 2026-2027 school year is already underway.

During the Prince Albert Catholic School Division board of education’s regular meeting on June 15, director of education Lorel Trumier updated the board on plans for the opening week in late August.

Trumier said that they are already excited for the start of the next school year since the Prince Albert Catholic School Division will be celebrating their 140th birthday in March of 2027.

“We’ve struck a committee and we’re going to do some planning for the 140th,” Trumier said. “We’ll kick off the school year identifying that it will be our 140th year of operation when Queen Victoria declared our school division a school division.”

The opening week will include the opening school year Mass beginning on Aug. 26. The week will include professional development for both elementary schools and Ecole St. Mary High School. These will include professional development around the new AI Policy which comes into existence in August

“We’ve got AI professional development. We have our faith speaker, David Wells. He is going to be fantastic, so lots of wonderful professional development and faith development elements to start the school year. We’re excited,” Trumier said.

The division will also be hosting the Saskatchewan Catholic School Board Association Annual General Meeting (AGM) in the fall of 2027.

The opening week of school runs from Aug. 26 to Aug. 28. The first day of school is on Sept. 2.

Contractor found for completion of project at St. Francis School

The Prince Albert Catholic School Division has found a vendor for a painting project for a portion of the interior of St. Francis School.

During the board of education’s regular meeting on June 15 CFO Greg McEwen updated trustees on the progress of a Request for Proposals (RFP).

Director of education Lorel Trumier said this will allow them to finish a Preventative Maintenance and Renewal project.

“We’re going to paint the interior of Saint Francis School,” she said. “A few years ago we were able to paint the exterior and so this project’s been on the PMR list for a very long time. We’ve been able to be successful in an RFP that makes economical sense, so we will proceed with it and paint the inside of the school.”

The RFP opened on May 7 on SaskTenders and the division website and the division received seven proposals.

After completing the evaluation process administration recommended the selection of Dodge and Dodge Son Painting Services and has entered into an agreement to begin the painting process in July.