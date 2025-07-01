Plans set for opening week of 2025-2026 School year in Catholic Division

The 2024-25 school year has just finished, but planning for the 2025-26 school year is already underway.

During the board of education’s regular meeting on June 16, director of education Lorel Trumier updated the board on plans for the opening week of the upcoming school year.

“We’re getting ready for the beginning of the school year already, and we’ve got some very exciting elements in our professional development series,” Trumier said. “We’re going to be spending a lot more time talking about AI and then also our faith dimension is a big part of what we do.

“We’ve got new endeavours with the reading writing in the province and the screening tools that are going to be coming and are updated curriculum, so we’re excited. (We’re) getting ready for next year already and lots of good things in place.”

The opening week will include the opening school year Mass beginning on Aug. 25.

“It’s a busy first week,” Trumier said. “(There are) many things that we’re preparing for: professional development, professional conversations, planning, learning improvement planning in our schools, setting our vision and values for the year around our Catholic faith.

“The first week of school for staff is very critical to our smooth operations in the year,” she added. “We’re all aligned. We’re all moving in the same direction. We all understand where we’re going.

“Any opportunity for support for teachers that need support? That’s the week that we are able to focus on those kinds of elements.”

The division will also be hosting the Saskatchewan Catholic School Board Association Annual General Meeting (AGM) in the fall of 2026. Trumier said that they work on creating a committee in the fall of 2025 for hosting the event.

“That’s going to be fun, to bring some of our colleagues across the province to Prince Albert to see what we’re about and learn from our community and see our communities. We’re looking forward to sharing our community,” she said.

The opening week of school runs from Aug. 25 to Aug. 29. The first day of school is on Sept. 2.

