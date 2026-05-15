Planned SaskPower outages to affect northern communities this weekend

Nicole Goldsworthy

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

SaskToday.ca

NORTH — SaskPower has announced a series of planned power outages across northern Saskatchewan this weekend as crews complete maintenance and infrastructure work in several communities.

In La Ronge, customers along Bedford Drive and Bedford Road, including nearby side streets, are scheduled to experience an outage on May 16 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

SaskPower said some residents near Boardman Street and School Avenue will also experience brief 10-minute outages beginning at 8 a.m.

Another planned outage is scheduled in La Ronge on May 17 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The outage will affect customers on the 100 block of Finlayson Street and the 700 block of La Ronge Avenue with even-numbered addresses.

In La Loche, SaskPower has scheduled an outage on May 17 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. affecting customers on John Crescent, George Crescent, Archie Crescent, Frederick Crescent and Daniels Street.

Meanwhile, all customers in Uranium City, along with rural customers east to Ace Lake, are expected to lose power temporarily on May 18 from 3:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.

SaskPower said the outages are planned and are intended to allow crews to safely complete required electrical system work. Residents are encouraged to prepare in advance and take necessary precautions during the scheduled interruptions.