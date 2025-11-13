Plan to be an effective complainer

“The squeaky wheel gets the grease” means that matters that draw attention to themselves are more likely to be addressed than those that do not.
Many of us are reluctant to complain about things, but in reality, it is important that problems or injustice be identified and brought forward. We can improve our community by suggesting things that can be done better.
At a recent meeting with the mayor, it was suggested that multiple complaints about the same issue often bring that issue forward because of the computerized nature of gathering statistics at City Hall.
I am not suggesting that you verbally attack City workers, but you can effectively bring up a situation and perhaps in the process help others who may have felt bashful about bringing forward the same complaint.
Nothing will be done about a problem until somebody points out that the problem exists. For example if you are having problems in your neighbourhood with garbage, you can make a complaint on the City website. You can phone, write a letter or e-mail.
Whichever method of communication you use, the main thing is to be an effective complainer. Here are some ideas about how to complain effectively.
- Act quickly. Don’t waste weeks fuming over the problem before complaining.
- Be calm; don’t “carry on”. Always be polite. The workers who receive your complaint are also people who live in your community; they deserve your respect not your abuse.
- Ensure your grievance is valid. Sending pointless correspondence with little weight won’t get you anywhere.
- Describe events. Bullet points are useful and make it very clear. If the complaint is long summarize the points for example 10 phone calls two visits, two letters, wrong information, etc.
- A photo is “worth a thousand words”. Use photos to support your complaint.
- Stay positive. Say what you want to happen to fix the problem you are reporting. Be specific and realistic.
- Set a deadline for when you expect to hear back and let them know what you will be doing if you don’t receive a satisfactory response.
- Keep copies of everything you may need if you have to take the matter further.
- Practice complaining. If you think you might become too emotional while complaining, perhaps shouting or crying, you can ask a trusted person to help you practice complaining. This will also help you to gather your thoughts.