Plan to be an effective complainer

“The squeaky wheel gets the grease” means that matters that draw attention to themselves are more likely to be addressed than those that do not.

Many of us are reluctant to complain about things, but in reality, it is important that problems or injustice be identified and brought forward. We can improve our community by suggesting things that can be done better.

At a recent meeting with the mayor, it was suggested that multiple complaints about the same issue often bring that issue forward because of the computerized nature of gathering statistics at City Hall.

I am not suggesting that you verbally attack City workers, but you can effectively bring up a situation and perhaps in the process help others who may have felt bashful about bringing forward the same complaint.

Nothing will be done about a problem until somebody points out that the problem exists. For example if you are having problems in your neighbourhood with garbage, you can make a complaint on the City website. You can phone, write a letter or e-mail.

Whichever method of communication you use, the main thing is to be an effective complainer. Here are some ideas about how to complain effectively.