Piwapan hosts youth conference

Valerie G. Barnes Connell Jordan

Northern Advocate

The hall at St. John Vianney Catholic Church was filled to capacity for the Piwapan’s First Annual Youth Conference on Thursday, March 13.

The event kicked off with a Welcome Lunch.

Jesse Hepworth, who works with youth at Piwapan, talked about the history of Piwapan, including the highlights of it’s more than 40 year history in La Ronge. Piwapan Women’s Centre is a diversified organization dedicated to improving the lives of women, men, youth and the community. It is the original concept and workings of the La Ronge Native Women’s Council.

The conference involved a number of speakers who shared their experience on a number of topics such as: personal growth, care for self, self-development and the importance making healthy choices in life and loving oneself.

Kaleigh River Aramenko spoke first. She is a poet who does speaking engagements to empower “women, youth and communities,” she said.

She shared with the students her experiences and learnings from recovery from intimate partner violence, the awareness she’s gained, and learnings about healthy relationships and her concerns and passion for her role in mental health advocacy.

River Aramenko shared from her recently published book of poetry: She Rises: “You are the Good Medicine the Grandmother’s Saw Coming.”

She shared a number of copies of her book throughout the event.

There were also presentations by Victim’s Services and Northlands College.

Leading up to the Conference, members of the public were invited to nominate youth, between the ages of 10 to 21, for recognition in several categories: Arts, Music, Innovation, Creativity and Community Service, Volunteering and Engagement; Entrepreneurship; Educational Development; Personal Growth, Character Development, and Ethics; Leadership and Initiative; Sports and Extracurricular Achievements.

The nominees were celebrated for their accomplishments at a Gala held in the evening at the Jonas Roberts Memorial Community Centre (JRMCC).