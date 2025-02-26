Pink Shirt Day themes resonating with students at Ecole Holy Cross

Pink Shirt Day is on Feb. 26 for 2025 and the lessons of it resonate at Ecole Holy Cross in Prince Albert.

Gisèle Stalwick Principal of Ecole Holy Cross said that the message of the day is important not only to students but to everyone who comes into the school.

“I think the main thing is to bring awareness to our students and to the communities that we don’t condone bullying and we work towards having a bully free environment in our schools and I think it’s important for for us to bring awareness to our students and all those who come through our schools.

Pink Shirt Day began with a small act of kindness in Nova Scotia in 2007. Since then, Pink Shirt Day events have spread to more than 110 countries, and more than 493,000 Pink Shirt Day shirts have been sold.

She explained that the Prince Albert Catholic School Division has monthly themes including one about preventing bullying.

“We have a topic that talks about bullying prevention and the types of bullying that are that occur and how to see them and how to prevent them and when you’re faced with that different means of reacting to like what you can do to stop the bullying and that kind of stuff,” Stalwick said.

On Feb. 26 the school offered the opportunity for students to purchase shirts from the Pink Shirt Day website.

“We have a number of student that have purchased those and already have from previous years. We are encouraging them to wear those,” she said.

“We also have some stickers that are pink shirt day promo stickers for those who do come without, and who forget or don’t have, they have the opportunity to just wear one of those if they choose,” Stalwick said.

She explained that typically there is also an assembly but older students are on a ski trip on Feb. 26 so the assembly will be on Feb. 27.

“We always have an assembly just dedicated to Pink shirt day and the history of it. And the importance of being aware and diligent on trying to reduce bullying in our society.

Stalwick said that the message resonates with students especially with the vocabulary around anti-bullying.

“I think the kids have a voice on how to say how to stop it, or how to address the bullying, that behavior instead of being quiet and just taking it. They have a voice and even those kids that might be on the sidelines can step in and help each other out and I think that using that language we give them the we front load them with language that they feel empowered to use and be able to stand up for themselves,”

Since 2008, Canadian anti-bullying programs have received more than $2.5 million in funding thanks to Pink Shirt Day merchandise sales and donations. In 2020 alone, Pink Shirt Day funding supported programs for more than 59,000 youth.

