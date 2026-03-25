Pinehouse RCMP investigating shooting

A youth faces multiple charges following a Pinehouse RCMP investigation into a shooting that resulted in injuries to two people.

Officers were called to a residence in Pinehouse Lake at around 9:30 a.m. on March 21 following reports of a shooting. Investigators say the shooting came during an interaction between two groups of people, resulting in injuries to two victims. Both were transported to hospital with injuries described as non-life-threatening in nature.

As a result of continued investigation, Pinehouse RCMP have charged one individual in connection with this incident. The male youth is under the age of 18, and, as a result, cannot be identified as per the Youth Criminal Justice Act. He has been charged with aggravated assault, as well as numerous other offences. He is wanted on warrant.

Pinehouse RCMP would like to speak to anyone who may have information about this incident. If you have information about this incident, please contact Pinehouse RCMP by calling 310-RCMP. Information can also be submitted anonymously by contacting Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers.

If an imminent risk to public safety is identified, we will notify the public.