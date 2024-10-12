Pinehouse RCMP investigating break-in at detachment

Pinehouse RCMP is investigating a break-in to the RCMP detachment in Pinehouse Lake, which occurred on Oct. 8. The detachment is currently under construction.

Investigation determined at approximately 3:20 a.m., two males broke into a portion of the cell area, which is under construction.

A third adult male remained outside and was wearing camouflage patterned pants, a black ballcap, a flannel sweater, and a black hoodie at the time of the break-in. The other two adult males were wearing all black clothing.

Among the items reported as stolen are Milwaukee drills, a power concrete saw, two backpacks, nine Milwaukee batteries, a chainsaw and several other handheld tools.

The suspects did not gain access to the main Pinehouse detachment that was not under construction.

Pinehouse RCMP continue to investigate.

Investigators ask anyone with information about this incident, or who witness suspicious activity in the Pinehouse Lake area in the early hours of October 8, to contact them at 310-RCMP (7267). Information can also be submitted anonymously by contacting Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.saskcrimestoppers.com.