Pinehouse RCMP arrested man on multiple warrants

Daily Herald Staff

On Oct. 4 at around 5:30 p.m., Pinehouse RCMP received a report that a man wanted on warrants was seen walking near Hilltop Avenue in Pinehouse.

Officers responded and found the man while conducting patrols of the area. The man saw the police vehicle and fled on foot into a nearby treed area. An officer exited the police vehicle, indicated that the man was under arrest, and followed him on foot. When the officer caught up to the man, he assaulted and attempted to disarm them. A second officer attended the scene and the man was arrested without further incident.

During subsequent investigation, officers located and seized bear mace, a knife, and a small amount of drugs from the man’s backpack.

As a result of continued investigation, 29-year-old Jerry Natomagan from Pinehouse, SK is charged with disarming a police officer, assault on police officer, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, fail to comply with release order conditions and resist/obstruct peace officer.

Natomagan was also arrested on two outstanding warrants from Pinehouse RCMP for charges including sexual assault and assault with a weapon causing bodily harm. He appeared in court in La Ronge on Oct. 7.