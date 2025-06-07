Pine Needle Mountain Bike and Music Festival ready to roll

The 2025 Pine Needle Mountain Bike and Music Festival is happening in Little Red River Park on Sunday, June 8.

Organizers are planning a six-hour event filled with good music, good food and lots of outdoor fun coupled with mountain biking for adults and racing for kids.

“I’m definitely very excited, this being the 12th edition of this. It’s growing and it’s kind of nice to have an event when you say what it is the people will know,” event organizer Mike Horn said. “They have been there, they have experienced it. It’s very exciting to do another one.”

The annual event combines music and outdoors sports. At the festival stage, music lovers can hear performances from Patrick Moon Bird, Taya Lebel, Former Lovers, $l33py_boy_bazinga, Big Tones, and the Matt Remenda Ensemble, with comedian Kelly Taylor back as Emcee.

On the Mountain Bike side, the event will now have different categories such as the 2-Person Team, 3-Person Team, 4-Person Team, Individual, E-Bike Team (Class 1 E-Bikes only) and the E-Bike Individual (Class 1 E-Bikes only).

The organizer also added that next year adaptive cycling will be added to the festival with the help of the Prince Albert Rock and Roll Cycling club that is helping to make adaptive cycling possible.

“Our cycling club in town has been working with adaptive cycling for those that are suffering from injuries that don’t allow them to ride a bike,” Horn said. “There are some new technologies that are bringing adaptive cycling to those in wheelchairs, so next year we will have a category for adaptive cycling.”

Children will have lot to do as the Kids Wilderness Run will be part of the 2025 Pine Needle Mountain Bike & Music Festival. The course runs over hills and through trees at Little Red River Park. Each runner gets a free hotdog, drink, race number and the chance to win a free Trek kids bike.

Registration fee is only $10 (all proceeds will be donated to Little Red River Park).

Residents are invited to round up some friends, get their mountain bikes ready and enter a team, ride the fun trails, enjoy the live music and eat some amazing food.

“The festival is open for everyone to come out and enjoy. Everyone should bring out their families and friends and spend the afternoon having fun,” Horn said.

There will be gifts such as toques & hats, water bottles and a bottle of Canadian made chain lubricant. Each participant gets their choice of one hat or one toque, one water bottle and one bottle of chain lubricant, take home number plate as well as $10 in food tokens.

Weather conditions are the main concern. Horn said they’ve been monitoring the wildfires up north, and are following the Saskatchewan Cycling Association protocols for hosting events. Horn said they’ll consider cancelling the event f the air quality index hits 7-8 or higher, but they’re hoping that’s a decision they don’t have to make.

“We can deal with rain, we can deal with all kinds of stuff but when it comes to air quality we have to be very careful for sure,” Horn said.

“It’s definitely on our list of things to be aware of. Right now we’re moving ahead as planned, and ultimately Saturday will be our call if we pull the pin on it or not.”