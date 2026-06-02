Pilot escapes injury in plane crash on lake near La Ronge

Nicole Goldsworthy

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

SaskToday.ca

LA RONGE — A pilot escaped injury after a plane crash on Nemeiben Lake, approximately 25 kilometres northwest of La Ronge, on May 26.

According to La Ronge RCMP, officers received a report of the crash at about 2:25 p.m. Police responded to the scene alongside local emergency medical services and fire personnel.

The plane’s sole occupant was assessed by EMS at the scene and did not report any physical injuries to police.

The RCMP said the investigation determined the aircraft did not collide with or damage any nearby structures and no one in the surrounding area was injured.

Police notified Transport Canada of the incident.

The RCMP added the crash is not considered criminal in nature and no further information is being released.