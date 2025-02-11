ArtsNewsTop Stories Photo Gallery: Winners crowned for Winter Festival Poster Contest By Michael Oleksyn - February 11, 2025 FacebookTwitterLinkedinCopy URL MICHAEL OLEKSYN/DAILY HERALD Eleanor Crawford, Sharon Faul General Manager of the Gateway Mall, Daily Herald publisher Donna Pfeil, Dennis Adams of the Prince Albert Winter Festival Board and Erin Bergen pose with the winners from the Winter Festival Poster Contest. Daily Herald Staff PhotoNova Mercredi placed first in the four, five and six-year-old category in the Winter Festival Poster Contest, Nova also accepted her sister’s Rylee Mercredi’s prize who was unavailable for a photo, Rylee won first place in the 12 to 14-year-old category.Michael Oleksyn/Daily HeraldEleanor Crawford, Sharon Faul General Manager of the Gateway Mall, Donna Pfeil publisher of the Prince Albert Daily Herald and Dennis Adams of the Prince Albert Winter Festival Board pose with Wren who placed second in the four, five and six-year-old category in the Winter Festival Poster Contest.Michael Oleksyn/Daily HeraldEleanor Crawford, Sharon Faul General Manager of the Gateway Mall, Donna Pfeil publisher of the Prince Albert Daily Herald and Dennis Adams of the Prince Albert Winter Festival Board pose with Simon Coertze who placed first in the seven, eight and nine-year-old category in the Winter Festival Poster Contest.Daily Herald Staff PhotoScarlette Lofsytom placed second in the seven, eight and nine-year-old category in the Winter Festival Poster Contest.Michael Oleksyn/Daily HeraldEleanor Crawford, Sharon Faul General Manager of the Gateway Mall, Donna Pfeil publisher of the Prince Albert Daily Herald and Dennis Adams of the Prince Albert Winter Festival Board pose with Malia McDonald who placed third in the seven, eight and nine-year-old category in the Winter Festival Poster Contest.Michael Oleksyn/Daily HeraldEleanor Crawford, Sharon Faul General Manager of the Gateway Mall, Donna Pfeil publisher of the Prince Albert Daily Herald and Dennis Adams of the Prince Albert Winter Festival Board pose with Natalia Obenza who placed second in the nine, 10 and 11-year-old category in the Winter Festival Poster Contest.Michael Oleksyn/Daily HeraldEleanor Crawford, Sharon Faul General Manager of the Gateway Mall, Donna Pfeil publisher of the Prince Albert Daily Herald and Dennis Adams of the Prince Albert Winter Festival Board pose with Reyah Ligaya who placed third in the nine, 10 and 11-year-old category in the Winter Festival Poster Contest.Michael Oleksyn/Daily HeraldEleanor Crawford, Sharon Faul General Manager of the Gateway Mall, Donna Pfeil publisher of the Prince Albert Daily Herald and Dennis Adams of the Prince Albert Winter Festival Board pose with Sam Aguila who placed second in the 12, 13 and 14-year-old category in the Winter Festival Poster Contest.Michael Oleksyn/Daily HeraldEleanor Crawford, Sharon Faul General Manager of the Gateway Mall, Donna Pfeil publisher of the Prince Albert Daily Herald and Dennis Adams of the Prince Albert Winter Festival Board pose with Jazz Dureksen who placed third in the 12, 13 and 14-year-old category in the Winter Festival Poster Contest. -Advertisement-