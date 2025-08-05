Person involved in Friday hit and run succumbs to injuries

One of the two people involved in the hit and run on 2nd Avenue West on Friday evening has succumbed to their injuries according to the Prince Albert Police Service.

On Monday Police advised the public that the 34-year-old woman involved in the hit and run over the weekend passed away in hospital on Saturday.

Members of the Major Crimes Unit (MCU) are continuing to investigate in relation to this incident. The 54-year- old man remains in hospital and is now in stable condition.

The suspect vehicle in relation to this vehicle has now been located and seized. The PA Police thanked members of the public for their assistance in this matter.

The vehicle was unoccupied at the time it was located and no arrests have been made at this time.

According to Police on Friday Aug. 1 at around 10:13 p.m., a Prince Albert Police Service member was in the 1200 block of 2nd Avenue West when he observed what was believed to be a collision between a vehicle and pedestrians in the 1400 block of 2nd Avenue West.

The officer immediately drove to the scene and observed two pedestrians in the roadway

with serious injuries. He remained with the victims to assist and protect them from further harm.

EMS was requested and Parkland Ambulance attended and transported both victims to the Victoria Hospital for treatment.

The two victims, a 34-year-old female and a 56-year-old male, remain in hospital in serious condition.

A Saskatchewan RCMP collision reconstructionist attended the scene and the Prince Albert Police Service Major Crimes Unit continues to investigate.

The vehicle involved in the collision fled the scene and efforts to locate it immediately after the collision were unsuccessful.

Through their investigation, officers were able to obtain video surveillance containing footage of the suspect vehicle and police released a photo on Sunday.

While the matter was under investigation Police had traffic restrictions in place on 2nd Avenue which were lifted early Saturday morning.

Anyone with information regarding this Hit and Run is asked to contact the Prince Albert Police Service at 306-953- 4222. Anonymous information can also be provided to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=248/