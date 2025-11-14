Pelican Narrows RCMP investigates a shooting incident

Pelican Narrows RCMP are investigating a shooting that occurred outside a residence in the community on Nov. 11.

At around 11:30 p.m., Pelican Narrows RCMP received a report of an individual with a gunshot wound at a residence. Officers responded, along with local EMS and determined an interaction occurred between a man and an unknown individual near a residence on Nesoteo Road.

Police say someone fired a gunshot, injuring the man. He was taken to a medical centre by EMS with injuries described as non-life threatening in nature.

The RCMP say this was one of two shootings recently reported in the community. The other also occurred the morning of Nov. 11.

Pelican Narrows RCMP continue to investigate both shootings. At this time, it has not been determined whether they are connected.

The Police are asking people with information about this incident to contact Pelican Narrows RCMP by calling 310-RCMP. Information can also be submitted anonymously by contacting Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).