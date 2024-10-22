Pedestrian killed in Hwy 2 collision identified as 41-year-old from Domremy

The RCMP have identified the individual who was hit and killed while walking along Hwy 2 south of Wakaw as a 41-year-old man from Domremy.

Emergency services were called to the scene at around 5 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 20 following reports of a motor vehicle collision with a pedestrian. The incident occurred roughly 10 km south of Wakaw on Hwy 2.

In a press release on Tuesday, the RCMP said the man was pronounced dead at the scene. His family has been notified.

Police report that the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene following the collision. No other injuries were reported to police.

The Wakaw RCMP continue to investigate with assistance from an RCMP collision reconstructionist.