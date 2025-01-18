Pederson to return to Art Hauser for first time since trade

For the first time in his WHL career, Doogan Pederson will be on the visitor’s bench at the Art Hauser Centre.

The 18-year-old defenseman began his WHL career with the Prince Albert Raiders after being listed ahead of the 2023-24 season.

In 76 games as a Raider, Pederson scored four goals and added 12 helpers across two seasons. He was traded to the Red Deer Rebels on New Year’s Eve as part of a package that sent Matteo Fabrizi back to Prince Albert.

Pederson says the news of the deal took him by surprise.

“I was a little bit shocked at the start. Obviously, it was a great group of guys in Prince Albert, great coaching staff. But I was headed to Red Deer and I was also excited for the opportunity there. They’re both great organizations. I’ve settled down so far in Red Deer, which is good.”

The Rebels are in Prince Albert on Saturday night to take on the Raiders for the second time since the trade. The Raiders shutout Red Deer at the Peavey Mart Centrium back on Jan. 11

Pederson says he is looking forward to taking the ice back at the Art Hauser Centre.

“It’ll definitely be a different experience, an interesting one for sure, but it’ll be cool. It’ll be weird playing on the other side of the ice in front of the same fans I’ve kind of started my career with. It will be exciting for sure.”

Since the trade, the Raiders and Rebels have been trending in opposite directions. Red Deer has posted a 1-4-1-0 record since the new year while Prince Albert has gone 4-3-0-0 in that time frame.

Red Deer currently sits ninth place in the Eastern Conference, trailing Swift Current by seven points for the eighth and final playoff spot. Despite facing an uphill battle to make the playoffs, Pederson says Red Deer is ready for the challenge.

“We haven’t really recently been getting the success we want to. The guys still have a goal in mind. To be in the playoffs is huge for us. Also for the 20-year-olds, the guys who won’t be playing the league next year. It’s a goal in mind that we have for sure. We’re working towards it no matter the road.”

In six games as a Rebel, Pederson has yet to record a point and has posted a minus-three rating with four penalty minutes.

Pederson says the transition has gotten easier as time has gone on.

“It was a bit difficult at first, obviously a different play style, lots of new faces, different coaching staff and all that. It’s a good organization as well. I felt like I’ve adjusted pretty well recently and am trying to just get into the role of things.”

In terms of a stand out memory from his time with the Raiders, Pederson says he enjoyed getting to contribute on the score sheet in front of the home crowd.

“Honestly, probably scoring my first home goal. It was against the Red Deer Rebels, funny enough. Just scoring my first home goal with all the guys was a pretty cool moment. You get the win in front of all the home fans at the Art Hauser, it was a pretty cool moment for sure.”

Results from Friday night’s game against the Swift Current Broncos were not available as of press time. Puck drop between the Raiders and Rebels is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Saturday night.

