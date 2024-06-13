PBCN steps up search efforts to find 27-year-old man missing since June 8

Peter Ballantyne Cree Nation (PBCN) leaders have stepped up the search for a 27-year-old man who went missing on June 8.

Dominic Custer was last seen early in the morning at 200 River Street East in Prince Albert. On Wednesday, PBCN Chief Peter Ballantyne said they were stepping up efforts to find him.

“We are deeply concerned for Dominic’s safety and well-being,” Beatty said in a press release. “Our community is coming together to support the search, and we urge anyone with information to come forward.”

PBCN has established and Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) at the PAGC Urban Services building on First Avenue West. Volunteers can sign up at this location to help with search efforts.

More than 40 people, including residents of Deschambault Lake, Pelican Narrows, and Stanley Mission, have joined the search. The Prince Albert Police Service (PAPS), Prince Albert Fire Department, Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency, PAGC Saskatchewan First Nations Emergency Management Search and Rescue Team, and Indigenous Services Canada are supporting those efforts.

Even if they don’t volunteer, Ballantyne said local residents can still help out by checking their backyards, sheds, or any outbuildings where Custer may have sought shelter.

“You’re assistance in this matter is crucial,” Ballantyne said.

Custer, also known by his nickname “Cho Cho Man”, is described as 5’4 and around 140 pounds. He has brown eyes, curly, black, neck-length hair, and a slim build.

He also has distinctive scars on his top left lip, right wrist, and neck, plus a large, brown birthmark on his left elbow, and tattoos on both forearms. One is a peace sign. The other isa marijuana leaf.

Custer was wearing a black hat, black windbreaker, and dark jeans when he disappeared. Anyone with information about his location is asked to call the PAPS as 306-953-4222, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.