PBCN Stars capture PAGC Battle Of The Nations title

The Art Hauser Centre was a buzzing hive of activity as the Prince Albert Grand Council hosted the Battle Of The Nations tournament from Jan. 10-12.

Organizer Robynn Dorion says it was a successful weekend overall.

“The weekend went really smoothly. We went a little smaller this year. We wanted to go the old school way, come in person, come and enjoy the First Nations, come and compete against each other. It was good to see everyone. It was good to be back in the arena too with our same amazing group.”

The tournament was well attended with fans from all over making the trip to the Art Hauser Centre in Prince Albert to watch the games. Dorion says she was pleased with the turnout.

“The tournament name comes with the tournament itself and everyone came out to cheer and they got their money’s worth to come out this weekend and it turned out really well.”

The final game saw two of the best goaltenders in the tournament go head to head. PBCN’s Leland Irving and Hayden Apesis of the Patuanak Pats both made several fantastic saves in the first period to keep the game scoreless.

Apesis was named the tournament’s top goaltender while Irving was named Most Valuable Player.

Irving, who was a first round draft pick of the Calgary Flames in 2006, says it was fun to be in a competitive goaltending duel.

“It’s always awesome. He played great all tournament and he had a great game against us the game before and we’re stellar again this evening. Hats off to him. Those are the kind of battles you enjoy being a part of as a goalie.”

PBCN would strike first with 1:55 to go in the first period as Korey Diehl would find twine with a wrist shot from the slot that beat Apesis high glove side.

Darian Clarke and Cody Michelle would add goals for PBCN in the second period, while Irving shut the door to earn the shutout in the final.

Irving gave a lot of credit to his teammates who played well in front of him.

“It was a whole team effort there. The guys did a great job, but it feels good. It’s tough just jumping on the ice and not practicing every day. The guys did a great job, actually. It’s the best I’ve seen them since I joined the team.”

The final game of the tournament had a playoff like atmosphere with fans loudly cheering for both sides. Irving, who had a lengthy professional hockey career in the NHL, AHL and overseas says it was a great atmosphere to be a part of.

“They do a great job and they’re cheering on their bands and they’re sticking around for the other games too. They’re just so passionate about their hockey and it’s awesome to see.”

