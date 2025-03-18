PBCN scores a “Historic Victory” with a Treaty 6 Agricultural benefits claim settlement of $630M

Valerie G. Barnes Connell Jordan

Daily Herald

The long-awaited claim to Agricultural benefits promised to Peter Ballantyne Cree Nation members has been settled with the signing off of a mutually-negotiated Agreement and settlement of $630M by Crown-Indigenous Relations Minister Gary Anandasangaree, on Wednesday, March 5.

The settlement came after generations of waiting by PBCN members for Canada to provide “assistance to encourage First Nation to transition from a predominately hunting based livelihood to a Euro-Canadian agriculture and/or stock raising economy. Treaty Claims based on the promise are referred to as ‘Cows and Plows,’” quoted from background information on PBCN Agricultural Benefits Claim.

“This settlement is about more than just compensation,” PBCN Chief Peter Beatty said in a press release. “It’s about Canada honouring its Treaty commitments … for generations, our people were promised agricultural benefits that were never delivered. Now, with this agreement in place, we can invest in our communities, create economic opportunities, and build a stronger future for the next generations. This is not just a win for our Nation, but step toward reconciliation and fairness.”

PBCN members had the opportunity to review the proposed Agreement and vote on it through a ratification process before the agreement was finalized.

The process involved “community meetings, information sessions and voting in two phases,” according to the news release.

Voting took place electronically between Jan. 19 and 22, 2025. In-person voting was held on Jan. 24 across PBCN’s multi communities, Denare Beach, Deschaumbault Lake, Kinoosao, Pelican Narrows, Prince Albert, Sandy Bay, Southend, Sturgeon Landing and Birch Portage.

Results of the voting: with 8,365 eligible voters, 5,573 votes were cast, which made the voting turnout 66.6. per cent.

“The result was a landslide: 93 per cent voted in favour of the settlement. For many, it was a recognition of their ancestors’ struggle-one that had finally reached its resolution,” reads the news release.

After preliminary work, PBCN’s Council filed a claim with the Specific Claims Branch, which is the federal entity “that considers claims made by a First Nation against the federal government relating to administration of land and other First Nation assets and to the fulfillment of Indian Treaties, although the Treaties themselves are not open to negotiation,” quoted from PBCN background information.

Each First Nation negotiations are independent and confidential throughout the process.

According to the Agreement, funds will be “protected and used wisely,” reads the news release.

The Agreement includes, financial compensation to address the past injustices; a settlement trust to safeguard the funds for future generations; and a finance code of to ensure transparency and responsible finance management.

Stepping forward: “with the settlement now officially approved, PBCN leadership will move forward with implementing the plan, ensuring the funds are used to strengthen the Nation’s future,” quoted from the news release.

“This isn’t just about the past – it’s about what we do next … This agreement gives us a chance to build up our communities, create new opportunities, and set up future generations for success,” Beatty said in the news release.