PBCN reports major progress on new homes for Denare Beach evacuees

Construction of new replacement homes for Peter Ballantyne Cree Nation (PBCN) members displaced from Denare Beach is moving forward with steady progress, according to a media release.

PBCN says four new homes are now complete or near completion, and more than 20 homes have been framed within six months of the wildfire. Chief Peter Beatty, Vice Chief Justin Halcrow, Councillor Clayton Sewap, Housing Director Gerald Hyman, and construction manager Derrick Frasz toured the units at the Prince Albert Co-op Home Centre to assess timelines for delivery.

Councillor Sewap said the rapid construction reflects strong coordination between contractors, the housing department, and leadership.

“Within six months, we’ve got all 24 houses framed, and two are basically ready to move,” Sewap said in the release. He credited the teamwork between the housing director, contractors, and council for keeping the project on schedule.

Sewap said the Nation chose not to assign homes before construction to ensure fairness.

“We just told the contractor to build the houses. We didn’t provide names or ask for any houses to be built first, so there wouldn’t be any conflict or preferential treatment,” he said.

Chief Beatty confirmed that two homes are fully complete and ready for transport once foundations and pony walls in Denare Beach are finished. He said the new units will make a noticeable difference for families waiting to return home.

“These homes are beautiful, and they’re ready to move as soon as everything is lined up,” Beatty said. “The team in Denare Beach is working hard to complete the foundations. It’s coming along really well.”

PBCN expects delivery of the first homes to begin within the next ten days, depending on weather and contractor scheduling. Additional homes will be delivered every few weeks, with all units expected to arrive by January or February.

Sewap said members are likely to be pleased with the layout and size of the new homes.

“The open floor plans and good-sized bedrooms will make a big difference for families,” he said.

Chief Beatty thanked displaced members for their patience during the lengthy rebuilding process.

“It has been very difficult for families to wait this long, but we now have real progress and real hope,” he said. “Everyone who lost a house will receive a new home, and we are looking forward to helping families rebuild their lives in Denare Beach.”

PBCN says further updates will be provided as construction and delivery continue.